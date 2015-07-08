Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-25-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HERRERA-NAVARRETE, NAZARIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/29/1999
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-25 06:59:00
|Court Case
|5902018239216
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPIED PROP
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|PICKETT, DEARREO TRIVAI
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/24/1992
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-25 09:15:00
|Court Case
|5902019223883
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TOBIAS, OMARRI CHARIFF
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/8/2000
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-25 11:20:00
|Court Case
|4802019052457
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PURDIE, JONTAE DEMOND
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/18/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-25 13:13:00
|Court Case
|5902019223914
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BALDWIN, OLIN DOUGLAS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/14/1979
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-25 16:02:00
|Court Case
|5902019223880
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|LINNEY, RUSSELL JAVON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/24/1990
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-25 09:02:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount