Below are the Union County arrests for 06-25-2019.
|Name
|Bowers, Daniel Young
|Arrest Date
|06/25/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Intimidate Witness (F),
|Description
|Bowers, Daniel Young (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Intimidate Witness (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/25/2019 10:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, M A
|Name
|Boyer, Marcus Deshawn
|Arrest Date
|06/25/2019
|Court Case
|201905277
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
|Description
|Boyer, Marcus Deshawn (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 3699 W Unionville Indian Trail Rd/sardis Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/25/2019 18:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Rorie, Khadiyjah Danielle
|Arrest Date
|06-25-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rorie, Khadiyjah Danielle (B /F/33) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 403 N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 08:50, 6/25/2019. Reported: 08:50, 6/25/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Plattenberger, Joseph Robert
|Arrest Date
|06/25/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Plattenberger, Joseph Robert (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/25/2019 10:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Springs, Trace Arnell
|Arrest Date
|06/25/2019
|Court Case
|201903027
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Springs, Trace Arnell (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/25/2019 18:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Indecent Exposure
|Arrest Date
|06-25-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Indecent Exposure (C), at [Address], between 09:10, 6/25/2019 and 09:15, 6/25/2019. Reported: 09:15, 6/25/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Guillen, V