Below are the Union County arrests for 06-25-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bowers, Daniel Young
Arrest Date 06/25/2019
Court Case
Charge Intimidate Witness (F),
Description Bowers, Daniel Young (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Intimidate Witness (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/25/2019 10:05.
Arresting Officer Helms, M A

Name Boyer, Marcus Deshawn
Arrest Date 06/25/2019
Court Case 201905277
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
Description Boyer, Marcus Deshawn (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 3699 W Unionville Indian Trail Rd/sardis Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/25/2019 18:28.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Rorie, Khadiyjah Danielle
Arrest Date 06-25-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Rorie, Khadiyjah Danielle (B /F/33) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 403 N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 08:50, 6/25/2019. Reported: 08:50, 6/25/2019.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Plattenberger, Joseph Robert
Arrest Date 06/25/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Plattenberger, Joseph Robert (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/25/2019 10:30.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Springs, Trace Arnell
Arrest Date 06/25/2019
Court Case 201903027
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Springs, Trace Arnell (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/25/2019 18:31.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Indecent Exposure
Arrest Date 06-25-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Indecent Exposure (C), at [Address], between 09:10, 6/25/2019 and 09:15, 6/25/2019. Reported: 09:15, 6/25/2019.
Arresting Officer Guillen, V