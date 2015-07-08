Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-26-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LAWRENCE, WILLIAM DARWIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/26/1962
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-26 00:15:00
|Court Case
|5902019222254
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DICKSON, FREDRICK ANTWAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/1/2001
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-26 09:29:00
|Court Case
|5902019224021
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|BROWN, JALIN DANGELO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/9/1998
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-26 09:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019224057
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|GARCIA, ROHAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/20/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-26 16:30:00
|Court Case
|1202019701319
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|MCDOWELL, OMAR SHARIFF
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/19/1977
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-26 01:23:00
|Court Case
|5902019223477
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SPARKMON, TERRANCE ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/10/1967
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-26 10:15:00
|Court Case
|5902019223835
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount