Below are the Union County arrests for 06-26-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gaddy, Sam Harrison
Arrest Date 06/26/2019
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Gaddy, Sam Harrison (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 333 Williams Rescue Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/26/2019 14:28.
Arresting Officer Leonard, T S

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
Arrest Date 06-26-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], between 00:05, 6/26/2019 and 00:22, 6/26/2019. Reported: 00:22, 6/26/2019.
Arresting Officer Sailer, J L

Name Kresge, Kelly Lynne
Arrest Date 06/26/2019
Court Case 201905082
Charge Larceny By Employees (F),
Description Kresge, Kelly Lynne (W /F/59) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 769 Ledgestone Court, Tega Cay, SC, on 6/26/2019 15:01.
Arresting Officer Williams, E A

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
Arrest Date 06-26-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 01:04, 6/26/2019 and 01:05, 6/26/2019. Reported: 01:05, 6/26/2019.
Arresting Officer Starnes, L C

Name Clanton, Laurel
Arrest Date 06/26/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear 2 (Assault Battery,Injury To Pers Prop) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear 2 (Assualt Gov Employee,Rdo) (M),
Description Clanton, Laurel (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear 2 (assault Battery,injury To Pers Prop) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear 2 (assualt Gov Employee,rdo) (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/26/2019 15:09.
Arresting Officer Keziah, S C

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
Arrest Date 06-26-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 04:30, 6/26/2019 and 04:40, 6/26/2019. Reported: 04:40, 6/26/2019.
Arresting Officer Love, J