Below are the Union County arrests for 06-26-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gaddy, Sam Harrison
|Arrest Date
|06/26/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Gaddy, Sam Harrison (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 333 Williams Rescue Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/26/2019 14:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Leonard, T S
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
|Arrest Date
|06-26-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], between 00:05, 6/26/2019 and 00:22, 6/26/2019. Reported: 00:22, 6/26/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Sailer, J L
|Name
|Kresge, Kelly Lynne
|Arrest Date
|06/26/2019
|Court Case
|201905082
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Kresge, Kelly Lynne (W /F/59) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 769 Ledgestone Court, Tega Cay, SC, on 6/26/2019 15:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, E A
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
|Arrest Date
|06-26-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 01:04, 6/26/2019 and 01:05, 6/26/2019. Reported: 01:05, 6/26/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C
|Name
|Clanton, Laurel
|Arrest Date
|06/26/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear 2 (Assault Battery,Injury To Pers Prop) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear 2 (Assualt Gov Employee,Rdo) (M),
|Description
|Clanton, Laurel (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear 2 (assault Battery,injury To Pers Prop) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear 2 (assualt Gov Employee,rdo) (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/26/2019 15:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, S C
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|06-26-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 04:30, 6/26/2019 and 04:40, 6/26/2019. Reported: 04:40, 6/26/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Love, J