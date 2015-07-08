Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-27-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WHITE, LEAH S
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/1/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-27 09:51:00
Court Case 5902017220957
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BAKER, JAMON TIMOTHY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/2/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-27 14:40:00
Court Case 5902019224283
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name LANEY, GERALD BERNARD
Arrest Type
DOB 10/31/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-27 11:29:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name GOMEZ, ESTAFANI JASMIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/23/2001
Height 5.6
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-27 15:00:00
Court Case 5902019224103
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 750.00

Name SMITH-HOGAN, BRIANNA DANETTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/17/1990
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-27 10:15:00
Court Case 5902019224187
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name HELMS, DEVIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/19/1993
Height 5.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-27 14:12:00
Court Case 5902018209910
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00