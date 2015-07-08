Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-28-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JOHNSON, TYRIQUE ANTONIO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/6/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-28 01:35:00
Court Case 5902019224385
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name CARSON, BERNARD EUGENE
Arrest Type
DOB 10/26/1988
Height 5.10
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-28 10:16:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HONEYCUTT, MICHAEL DALE
Arrest Type
DOB 1/25/1979
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-28 13:04:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WADE, SHAWN EDWARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/27/1976
Height 5.10
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-28 14:38:00
Court Case 5902019712608
Charge Description SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MARTENS, JAMES IVAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/13/1952
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-28 00:52:00
Court Case 5902019224386
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name FRESHOUR, RUSSELL FLOYD
Arrest Type
DOB 2/22/1962
Height 5.10
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-28 10:20:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount