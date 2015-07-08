Below are the Union County arrests for 06-28-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Wallace, Michael David
Arrest Date 06/28/2019
Court Case 201903742
Charge Possess Stolen Goods (F),
Description Wallace, Michael David (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods (F), at 2519 Fowler Secrest Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2019 13:30.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 06-28-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 13:30, 6/28/2019 and 13:39, 6/28/2019. Reported: 13:39, 6/28/2019.
Arresting Officer Morris, D W

Name Fincher, Thomas Jeffrey
Arrest Date 06/28/2019
Court Case 201904730
Charge Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
Description Fincher, Thomas Jeffrey (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2019 14:22.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Shaw, Jessica Virginia
Arrest Date 06/28/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Shaw, Jessica Virginia (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Cmc Hospital, on 6/28/2019 15:56.
Arresting Officer Lesperance, J D

Name Kiker, Jerry Lee
Arrest Date 06/28/2019
Court Case
Charge True Bill Of Indictment(Pwimsd Sch 1), F (F),
Description Kiker, Jerry Lee (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment(pwimsd Sch 1), F (F), at 1215 Cranberry St, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2019 17:09.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A

Name Colon, Eric Gregory
Arrest Date 06/28/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Involuntary Manslaughter (F) And 2) Hit & Run – Death Or Injury, Leaves Scene (F),
Description Colon, Eric Gregory (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Involuntary Manslaughter (F) and 2) Hit & Run – Death Or Injury, Leaves Scene (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2019 17:21.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M