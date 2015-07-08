Below are the Union County arrests for 06-28-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Wallace, Michael David
|Arrest Date
|06/28/2019
|Court Case
|201903742
|Charge
|Possess Stolen Goods (F),
|Description
|Wallace, Michael David (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods (F), at 2519 Fowler Secrest Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2019 13:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|06-28-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 13:30, 6/28/2019 and 13:39, 6/28/2019. Reported: 13:39, 6/28/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Morris, D W
|Name
|Fincher, Thomas Jeffrey
|Arrest Date
|06/28/2019
|Court Case
|201904730
|Charge
|Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Fincher, Thomas Jeffrey (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2019 14:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Shaw, Jessica Virginia
|Arrest Date
|06/28/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Shaw, Jessica Virginia (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Cmc Hospital, on 6/28/2019 15:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Lesperance, J D
|Name
|Kiker, Jerry Lee
|Arrest Date
|06/28/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|True Bill Of Indictment(Pwimsd Sch 1), F (F),
|Description
|Kiker, Jerry Lee (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment(pwimsd Sch 1), F (F), at 1215 Cranberry St, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2019 17:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A
|Name
|Colon, Eric Gregory
|Arrest Date
|06/28/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Involuntary Manslaughter (F) And 2) Hit & Run – Death Or Injury, Leaves Scene (F),
|Description
|Colon, Eric Gregory (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Involuntary Manslaughter (F) and 2) Hit & Run – Death Or Injury, Leaves Scene (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2019 17:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M