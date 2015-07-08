Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-30-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FOSTER, JASON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/3/1980
Height 5.7
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-30 04:05:00
Court Case 5902019224703
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DUPREE, JOHN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/27/1967
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-30 14:05:00
Court Case 5902019217777
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HERNANDEZ, LUIS RAMON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/6/1980
Height 5.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-30 03:36:00
Court Case 5902019224697
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name RUFF, MICHELLE DIANE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/14/1985
Height 5.1
Weight 156
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-30 13:01:00
Court Case 5902019007732
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HERRON, RAMOND DELTWON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/16/1994
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-30 03:45:00
Court Case 5902019224699
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ALEXANDER, LARRY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/7/1965
Height 5.9
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-30 14:22:00
Court Case 5902017246731
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount 25000.00