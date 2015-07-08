Below are the Union County arrests for 06-30-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Eury, Brandon Chase
|Arrest Date
|06/30/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny By Employees (F), 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Simle Poss Sch Vi,Dwlr) (M),
|Description
|Eury, Brandon Chase (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny By Employees (F), 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(simle Poss Sch Vi,dwlr) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/30/2019 17:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Lesperance, J D
|Name
|Kennedy, Janae Anika
|Arrest Date
|06-30-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Kennedy, Janae Anika (B /F/23) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 12798 E Independence Blvd/marie Garris Dr, Stallings, NC, on 6/30/2019 12:29:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Davis, Jack Edward
|Arrest Date
|06-30-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Davis, Jack Edward (W /M/17) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/marie Garris Dr, Stallings, on 6/30/2019 1:16:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Long, Rodger Gerald
|Arrest Date
|06/30/2019
|Court Case
|201905385
|Charge
|1) Awdw Other Weapon (M), 2) Awdw Other Weapon (M), 3) Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), And 4) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Long, Rodger Gerald (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Other Weapon (M), 2) Awdw Other Weapon (M), 3) Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), and 4) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/30/2019 01:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Fyzoudeen, Rene Jr
|Arrest Date
|06/30/2019
|Court Case
|201905388
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Fyzoudeen, Rene Jr (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Speeding (M), at 5902 Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 6/30/2019 01:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Kennington, Karen Faile
|Arrest Date
|06/30/2019
|Court Case
|201904486
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F) And 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M),
|Description
|Kennington, Karen Faile (W /F/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F) and 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), at 1788 Wadell Stinson Rd, Lancaster, SC, on 6/30/2019 06:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Guillen, V