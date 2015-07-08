Description

Eury, Brandon Chase (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny By Employees (F), 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(simle Poss Sch Vi,dwlr) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/30/2019 17:00.