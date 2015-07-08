Below are the Union County arrests for 06-30-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Eury, Brandon Chase
Arrest Date 06/30/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny By Employees (F), 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Simle Poss Sch Vi,Dwlr) (M),
Description Eury, Brandon Chase (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny By Employees (F), 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(simle Poss Sch Vi,dwlr) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/30/2019 17:00.
Arresting Officer Lesperance, J D

Name Kennedy, Janae Anika
Arrest Date 06-30-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Kennedy, Janae Anika (B /F/23) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 12798 E Independence Blvd/marie Garris Dr, Stallings, NC, on 6/30/2019 12:29:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J

Name Davis, Jack Edward
Arrest Date 06-30-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Davis, Jack Edward (W /M/17) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/marie Garris Dr, Stallings, on 6/30/2019 1:16:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J

Name Long, Rodger Gerald
Arrest Date 06/30/2019
Court Case 201905385
Charge 1) Awdw Other Weapon (M), 2) Awdw Other Weapon (M), 3) Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), And 4) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Long, Rodger Gerald (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Other Weapon (M), 2) Awdw Other Weapon (M), 3) Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), and 4) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/30/2019 01:25.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Fyzoudeen, Rene Jr
Arrest Date 06/30/2019
Court Case 201905388
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Speeding (M),
Description Fyzoudeen, Rene Jr (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Speeding (M), at 5902 Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 6/30/2019 01:40.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Kennington, Karen Faile
Arrest Date 06/30/2019
Court Case 201904486
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F) And 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M),
Description Kennington, Karen Faile (W /F/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F) and 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), at 1788 Wadell Stinson Rd, Lancaster, SC, on 6/30/2019 06:56.
Arresting Officer Guillen, V