Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-03-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FAULK, JOSEPH ANTWON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/10/1984
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-03 08:05:00
Court Case 5902019225119
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount

Name LEWIN, NEENA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/13/1992
Height 5.5
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-03 12:14:00
Court Case 5902019225085
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name JACKSON, AALIYAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/9/1997
Height 5.3
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-03 13:45:00
Court Case 5902019225049
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name PATTON, CARVOIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/22/1976
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-03 09:15:00
Court Case 5902019002612
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name TILLMAN, FAITH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/4/1993
Height 5.2
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-03 12:39:00
Court Case 5902019225100
Charge Description INTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV(M)
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name LOWERY, DONDRE DESHAWN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/9/1997
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-03 11:36:00
Court Case 5902019005161
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00