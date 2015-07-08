Below are the Union County arrests for 07-03-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Little, Jonathan David
Arrest Date 07/03/2019
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Little, Jonathan David (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 6308 New Salem Rd, Marshville, NC, on 7/3/2019 10:44.
Arresting Officer Fisher, S M

Name Cuthbertson Middle School VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft
Arrest Date 07-03-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Cuthbertson Middle School VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 1520 Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, between 17:00, 6/27/2019 and 06:30, 7/1/2019. Reported: 08:02, 7/3/2019.
Arresting Officer Byrum, C S

Name Flowers, Jaymen Charles E
Arrest Date 07/03/2019
Court Case 201905468
Charge Larceny By Employees (F),
Description Flowers, Jaymen Charles E (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2019 11:13.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Helms, Renita Sistare
Arrest Date 07-03-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Helms, Renita Sistare (W /F/44) VICTIM of Investigation (A), at 1417 Tom Helms Rd, Unionville, NC, between 09:59, 7/3/2019 and 10:00, 7/3/2019. Reported: 10:00, 7/3/2019.
Arresting Officer Hill, T

Name Rhoads, Gregory Joseph
Arrest Date 07/03/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss Mari Para,Illeg Trans Alc) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Simple Poss Vi, Speeding) (M),
Description Rhoads, Gregory Joseph (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss Mari Para,illeg Trans Alc) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(simple Poss Vi, Speeding) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2019 11:37.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Little, Shelby Sikes
Arrest Date 07-03-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Little, Shelby Sikes (W /F/50) VICTIM of Trespass – 2nd Deg (C), at 6308 New Salem Rd, Marshville, NC, between 10:21, 7/3/2019 and 10:22, 7/3/2019. Reported: 10:22, 7/3/2019.
Arresting Officer Fisher, S M