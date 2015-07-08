Below are the Union County arrests for 07-03-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Little, Jonathan David
|Arrest Date
|07/03/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Little, Jonathan David (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 6308 New Salem Rd, Marshville, NC, on 7/3/2019 10:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Fisher, S M
|Name
|Cuthbertson Middle School VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft
|Arrest Date
|07-03-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Cuthbertson Middle School VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 1520 Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, between 17:00, 6/27/2019 and 06:30, 7/1/2019. Reported: 08:02, 7/3/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Byrum, C S
|Name
|Flowers, Jaymen Charles E
|Arrest Date
|07/03/2019
|Court Case
|201905468
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Flowers, Jaymen Charles E (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2019 11:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Helms, Renita Sistare
|Arrest Date
|07-03-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Helms, Renita Sistare (W /F/44) VICTIM of Investigation (A), at 1417 Tom Helms Rd, Unionville, NC, between 09:59, 7/3/2019 and 10:00, 7/3/2019. Reported: 10:00, 7/3/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T
|Name
|Rhoads, Gregory Joseph
|Arrest Date
|07/03/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss Mari Para,Illeg Trans Alc) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Simple Poss Vi, Speeding) (M),
|Description
|Rhoads, Gregory Joseph (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss Mari Para,illeg Trans Alc) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(simple Poss Vi, Speeding) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2019 11:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Little, Shelby Sikes
|Arrest Date
|07-03-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Little, Shelby Sikes (W /F/50) VICTIM of Trespass – 2nd Deg (C), at 6308 New Salem Rd, Marshville, NC, between 10:21, 7/3/2019 and 10:22, 7/3/2019. Reported: 10:22, 7/3/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Fisher, S M