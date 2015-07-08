Description

Rhoads, Gregory Joseph (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss Mari Para,illeg Trans Alc) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(simple Poss Vi, Speeding) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2019 11:37.