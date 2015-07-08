Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-04-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WRIGHT, JOHN PURNELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/18/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-04 00:30:00
Court Case 5902019225245
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BRAZIL, DEVIN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/23/1991
Height 6.4
Weight 198
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-04 11:45:00
Court Case 3502019703376
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CUANTLE-GOZALEZ, SABINA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/29/1988
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-04 01:48:00
Court Case 5902019225250
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name LAPELUSA, JAMES MATTHEW
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/14/1981
Height 5.11
Weight 172
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-04 10:27:00
Court Case 5902019225279
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name DUCHAN, JAN VINCENT
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/7/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-04 02:45:00
Court Case 5902019225251
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name CALDWELL, EUGENE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/30/1981
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-04 11:28:00
Court Case 5902019225304
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 10000.00