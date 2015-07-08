Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-04-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WRIGHT, JOHN PURNELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/18/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-04 00:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019225245
|Charge Description
|FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BRAZIL, DEVIN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/23/1991
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|198
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-04 11:45:00
|Court Case
|3502019703376
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CUANTLE-GOZALEZ, SABINA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/29/1988
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-04 01:48:00
|Court Case
|5902019225250
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LAPELUSA, JAMES MATTHEW
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/14/1981
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|172
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-04 10:27:00
|Court Case
|5902019225279
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DUCHAN, JAN VINCENT
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/7/1993
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-04 02:45:00
|Court Case
|5902019225251
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|CALDWELL, EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/30/1981
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-04 11:28:00
|Court Case
|5902019225304
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00