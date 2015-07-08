Below are the Union County arrests for 07-04-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jackson Iii, Kenneth Ray
|Arrest Date
|07/04/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Jackson Iii, Kenneth Ray (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2019 02:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|Steele, Daniel Eric
|Arrest Date
|07/04/2019
|Court Case
|201904584
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Steele, Daniel Eric (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2019 03:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Palmer, James Jeffrey
|Arrest Date
|07/04/2019
|Court Case
|201900527
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Palmer, James Jeffrey (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5499 Potter Rd/chestnut Ln, Matthews, NC, on 7/4/2019 10:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Strohmeyer, L
|Name
|Davis, Lewis Nathaniel
|Arrest Date
|07/04/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Parole Violation (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 5) Speeding (M), 6) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), And 7) Aggressive Driving (M),
|Description
|Davis, Lewis Nathaniel (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Parole Violation (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 5) Speeding (M), 6) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 7) Aggressive Driving (M), at 113 S Forest Hills School Rd, Marshville, NC, on 7/4/2019 11:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Pena, Edwin Antonio
|Arrest Date
|07/04/2019
|Court Case
|201904593
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Pena, Edwin Antonio (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2019 12:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Drake, Tyler Lane
|Arrest Date
|07/04/2019
|Court Case
|201904598
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Drake, Tyler Lane (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2019 15:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Guillen, V