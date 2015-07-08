Below are the Union County arrests for 07-04-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Jackson Iii, Kenneth Ray
Arrest Date 07/04/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Jackson Iii, Kenneth Ray (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2019 02:02.
Arresting Officer Trull, B J

Name Steele, Daniel Eric
Arrest Date 07/04/2019
Court Case 201904584
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Steele, Daniel Eric (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2019 03:09.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Palmer, James Jeffrey
Arrest Date 07/04/2019
Court Case 201900527
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Palmer, James Jeffrey (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5499 Potter Rd/chestnut Ln, Matthews, NC, on 7/4/2019 10:16.
Arresting Officer Strohmeyer, L

Name Davis, Lewis Nathaniel
Arrest Date 07/04/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Parole Violation (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 5) Speeding (M), 6) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), And 7) Aggressive Driving (M),
Description Davis, Lewis Nathaniel (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Parole Violation (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 5) Speeding (M), 6) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 7) Aggressive Driving (M), at 113 S Forest Hills School Rd, Marshville, NC, on 7/4/2019 11:33.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Pena, Edwin Antonio
Arrest Date 07/04/2019
Court Case 201904593
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Pena, Edwin Antonio (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2019 12:27.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Drake, Tyler Lane
Arrest Date 07/04/2019
Court Case 201904598
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Drake, Tyler Lane (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2019 15:38.
Arresting Officer Guillen, V