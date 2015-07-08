Description

Davis, Lewis Nathaniel (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Parole Violation (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 5) Speeding (M), 6) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 7) Aggressive Driving (M), at 113 S Forest Hills School Rd, Marshville, NC, on 7/4/2019 11:33.