Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-05-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WILLIAMS, TAQUAN JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/21/1991
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-05 01:17:00
|Court Case
|5902019225406
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|JORDAN, DAZARION LAKYTE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/13/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|156
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-05 11:17:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SMITH, RAQUAN CORTREZ
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/22/2002
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-05 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019224257
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|30000.00
|Name
|THOMAS, WALTER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/14/1962
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-05 14:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018031420
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|YATES, PHILIP DANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/9/1978
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-05 00:03:00
|Court Case
|5902019225411
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|MORGAN, JAHMAL LAQUAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/6/1977
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-05 09:32:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount