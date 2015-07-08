Below are the Union County arrests for 07-05-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Davis, Lauren Ashley
Arrest Date 07/05/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear (Drive On Closed/Unopen Hwy) (M),
Description Davis, Lauren Ashley (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (drive On Closed/unopen Hwy) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/5/2019 14:23.
Arresting Officer Barrett, D B

Name Chavis, Sean
Arrest Date 07/05/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(M Larceny) (M),
Description Chavis, Sean (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(m Larceny) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/5/2019 22:15.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Starnes, Jack Hampton
Arrest Date 07/05/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear 1 (Reckless Driving, Fail Wear Seat Belt), M (M),
Description Starnes, Jack Hampton (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 1 (reckless Driving, Fail Wear Seat Belt), M (M), at 1209 Sand Dollar Ct, Monroe, NC, on 7/5/2019 14:44.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Williams, Wilson Junior
Arrest Date 07/05/2019
Court Case 201904630
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Williams, Wilson Junior (B /M/63) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 903 Guild St, Monroe, NC, on 7/5/2019 22:28.
Arresting Officer Greene, A B

Name Bryant, James Nathaniel
Arrest Date 07/05/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear 1 (Simple Worthless Check), M (M),
Description Bryant, James Nathaniel (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 1 (simple Worthless Check), M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/5/2019 15:23.
Arresting Officer Keziah, S C

Name Zierhoffer, Jeffrey Albert
Arrest Date 07-05-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Zierhoffer, Jeffrey Albert (W /M/23) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 25 Mph, at 1099 W Roosevelt Blvd/boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 7/5/2019 5:11:24 AM.
Arresting Officer Wallace, D L