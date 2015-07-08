Below are the Union County arrests for 07-05-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Davis, Lauren Ashley
|Arrest Date
|07/05/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear (Drive On Closed/Unopen Hwy) (M),
|Description
|Davis, Lauren Ashley (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (drive On Closed/unopen Hwy) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/5/2019 14:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Barrett, D B
|Name
|Chavis, Sean
|Arrest Date
|07/05/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(M Larceny) (M),
|Description
|Chavis, Sean (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(m Larceny) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/5/2019 22:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Starnes, Jack Hampton
|Arrest Date
|07/05/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear 1 (Reckless Driving, Fail Wear Seat Belt), M (M),
|Description
|Starnes, Jack Hampton (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 1 (reckless Driving, Fail Wear Seat Belt), M (M), at 1209 Sand Dollar Ct, Monroe, NC, on 7/5/2019 14:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Williams, Wilson Junior
|Arrest Date
|07/05/2019
|Court Case
|201904630
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Williams, Wilson Junior (B /M/63) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 903 Guild St, Monroe, NC, on 7/5/2019 22:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Greene, A B
|Name
|Bryant, James Nathaniel
|Arrest Date
|07/05/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear 1 (Simple Worthless Check), M (M),
|Description
|Bryant, James Nathaniel (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 1 (simple Worthless Check), M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/5/2019 15:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, S C
|Name
|Zierhoffer, Jeffrey Albert
|Arrest Date
|07-05-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Zierhoffer, Jeffrey Albert (W /M/23) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 25 Mph, at 1099 W Roosevelt Blvd/boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 7/5/2019 5:11:24 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Wallace, D L