Below are the Union County arrests for 07-06-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Stafford, Lora Ann
Arrest Date 07/06/2019
Court Case 201904641
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Stafford, Lora Ann (B /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1802 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/6/2019 13:19.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Warren, Christopher James
Arrest Date 07/06/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Report New Address – Sex Off (F), 2) Fail To Report To New Address – Sex Off (F), 3) Fail To Provide Info/Comply – Sex Off (F), 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), 5) Surrender Of Surety (M), 6) Surrender Of Surety (M), 7) Cruelty To Animals (M), And 8) Abandonment Of Animals (M),
Description Warren, Christopher James (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Report New Address – Sex Off (F), 2) Fail To Report To New Address – Sex Off (F), 3) Fail To Provide Info/comply – Sex Off (F), 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), 5) Surrender Of Surety (M), 6) Surrender Of Surety (M), 7) Cruelty To Animals (M), and 8) Abandonment Of Animals (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/6/2019 14:30.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N

Name Lopez, Christian Arcia
Arrest Date 07/06/2019
Court Case 201904648
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Lopez, Christian Arcia (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1834 Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/6/2019 16:26.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Haigler, Travis James
Arrest Date 07/06/2019
Court Case 201905553
Charge Drunk & Disruptive (M),
Description Haigler, Travis James (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Drunk & Disruptive (M), at 1119 Diana Lee Ln, Monroe, NC, on 7/6/2019 18:30.
Arresting Officer Evans, C T

Name Friedman, Grayson Jack
Arrest Date 07/06/2019
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Friedman, Grayson Jack (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/6/2019 19:00.
Arresting Officer Trull, B J

Name Vilchis, Veda Valle
Arrest Date 07/06/2019
Court Case 201905529
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
Description Vilchis, Veda Valle (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 1999 Secrest Short Cut Rd/euclid St, Monroe, NC, on 7/6/2019 00:07.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W