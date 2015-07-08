Below are the Union County arrests for 07-06-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Stafford, Lora Ann
|Arrest Date
|07/06/2019
|Court Case
|201904641
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Stafford, Lora Ann (B /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1802 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/6/2019 13:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Warren, Christopher James
|Arrest Date
|07/06/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Report New Address – Sex Off (F), 2) Fail To Report To New Address – Sex Off (F), 3) Fail To Provide Info/Comply – Sex Off (F), 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), 5) Surrender Of Surety (M), 6) Surrender Of Surety (M), 7) Cruelty To Animals (M), And 8) Abandonment Of Animals (M),
|Description
|Warren, Christopher James (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Report New Address – Sex Off (F), 2) Fail To Report To New Address – Sex Off (F), 3) Fail To Provide Info/comply – Sex Off (F), 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), 5) Surrender Of Surety (M), 6) Surrender Of Surety (M), 7) Cruelty To Animals (M), and 8) Abandonment Of Animals (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/6/2019 14:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N
|Name
|Lopez, Christian Arcia
|Arrest Date
|07/06/2019
|Court Case
|201904648
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Lopez, Christian Arcia (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1834 Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/6/2019 16:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Haigler, Travis James
|Arrest Date
|07/06/2019
|Court Case
|201905553
|Charge
|Drunk & Disruptive (M),
|Description
|Haigler, Travis James (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Drunk & Disruptive (M), at 1119 Diana Lee Ln, Monroe, NC, on 7/6/2019 18:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C T
|Name
|Friedman, Grayson Jack
|Arrest Date
|07/06/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Friedman, Grayson Jack (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/6/2019 19:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|Vilchis, Veda Valle
|Arrest Date
|07/06/2019
|Court Case
|201905529
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Vilchis, Veda Valle (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 1999 Secrest Short Cut Rd/euclid St, Monroe, NC, on 7/6/2019 00:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W