Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-07-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GRAJEK, JOSHUA JUSTIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/27/2002
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-07 03:44:00
|Court Case
|5902019224164
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DANIELS, JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/25/1974
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-07 14:32:00
|Court Case
|5902019225686
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MITCHELL, EMMETT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/1/1979
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-07 00:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019225623
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CASTRO, JOSE ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/24/1991
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|146
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-07 07:25:00
|Court Case
|5902016223178
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HAFFNER, ALEXANDER FRANCIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/30/1997
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-07 12:50:00
|Court Case
|5902019225682
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MEJIA-CHAVARRIA, LUIS FERNANDO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/13/1994
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-07 00:45:00
|Court Case
|5902019225624
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|3000.00