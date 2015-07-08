Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-07-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GRAJEK, JOSHUA JUSTIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/27/2002
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-07 03:44:00
Court Case 5902019224164
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount

Name DANIELS, JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/25/1974
Height 5.11
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-07 14:32:00
Court Case 5902019225686
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MITCHELL, EMMETT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/1/1979
Height 5.8
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-07 00:30:00
Court Case 5902019225623
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name CASTRO, JOSE ANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/24/1991
Height 5.10
Weight 146
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-07 07:25:00
Court Case 5902016223178
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HAFFNER, ALEXANDER FRANCIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/30/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-07 12:50:00
Court Case 5902019225682
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MEJIA-CHAVARRIA, LUIS FERNANDO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/13/1994
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-07 00:45:00
Court Case 5902019225624
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000.00