Below are the Union County arrests for 07-07-2019.

Name Pacheco, Victor Daniel
Arrest Date 07/07/2019
Court Case 201905580
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd. Larceny (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Felony (Possess Meth) (F),
Description Pacheco, Victor Daniel (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd. Larceny (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Felony (possess Meth) (F), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/7/2019 22:00.
Arresting Officer Mayhew, D S

Name Garris, Brittany Marie
Arrest Date 07/07/2019
Court Case 201905578
Charge 1) Larceny-Changing Of Price (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Garris, Brittany Marie (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-changing Of Price (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/7/2019 22:06.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Belton, Moses Winnfred
Arrest Date 07-07-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Belton, Moses Winnfred (B /M/66) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Us 74/union Beltway Rd, Indian Trail, on 7/7/2019 2:50:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Belton, Moses Winnfred
Arrest Date 07-07-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Belton, Moses Winnfred (B /M/66) Cited on Charge of Vehicle Required To Be Registered, at Us 74/union Beltway Rd, Indian Trail, on 7/7/2019 2:51:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Belton, Moses Winnfred
Arrest Date 07-07-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Belton, Moses Winnfred (B /M/66) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at Us 74/union Beltway Rd, Indian Trail, on 7/7/2019 2:52:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name El, Empress Inari
Arrest Date 07-07-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description El, Empress Inari (B /F/40) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at U Turn W Marion Lee Rd/marion Lee Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/7/2019 3:29:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Love, J