Below are the Union County arrests for 07-07-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Pacheco, Victor Daniel
|Arrest Date
|07/07/2019
|Court Case
|201905580
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd. Larceny (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Felony (Possess Meth) (F),
|Description
|Pacheco, Victor Daniel (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd. Larceny (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Felony (possess Meth) (F), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/7/2019 22:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayhew, D S
|Name
|Garris, Brittany Marie
|Arrest Date
|07/07/2019
|Court Case
|201905578
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Changing Of Price (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Garris, Brittany Marie (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-changing Of Price (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/7/2019 22:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Belton, Moses Winnfred
|Arrest Date
|07-07-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Belton, Moses Winnfred (B /M/66) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Us 74/union Beltway Rd, Indian Trail, on 7/7/2019 2:50:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Belton, Moses Winnfred
|Arrest Date
|07-07-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Belton, Moses Winnfred (B /M/66) Cited on Charge of Vehicle Required To Be Registered, at Us 74/union Beltway Rd, Indian Trail, on 7/7/2019 2:51:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Belton, Moses Winnfred
|Arrest Date
|07-07-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Belton, Moses Winnfred (B /M/66) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at Us 74/union Beltway Rd, Indian Trail, on 7/7/2019 2:52:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|El, Empress Inari
|Arrest Date
|07-07-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|El, Empress Inari (B /F/40) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at U Turn W Marion Lee Rd/marion Lee Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/7/2019 3:29:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Love, J