Pacheco, Victor Daniel (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd. Larceny (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Felony (possess Meth) (F), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/7/2019 22:00.