Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-08-2019 of mecklenburg.

Name STEWART, RODAVIUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/6/1997
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-08 07:33:00
Court Case 5902019201869
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LAUDERDALE, TAVIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/27/1986
Height 6.2
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-08 10:52:00
Court Case 5902019225368
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JENNINGS, MARK EVAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/7/1959
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-08 13:45:00
Court Case 5902019225816
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name YANCY, ASHLEY NICOLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/3/1986
Height 5.3
Weight 136
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-08 07:53:00
Court Case 5902019225514
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name SHEPHERD, SEBASTIAN O
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/3/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-08 10:45:00
Court Case 5902019225505
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name LANDRUM, WARREN
Arrest Type
DOB 4/21/1974
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-08 13:13:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount