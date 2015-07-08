Description

Washington, Damario Kendrell (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev; Unsafe Mov (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2019 11:59.