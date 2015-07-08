Below are the Union County arrests for 07-08-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Tibbs, Michelle Diane Ray
|Arrest Date
|07/08/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Tibbs, Michelle Diane Ray (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2019 11:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Rowell, Craven John
|Arrest Date
|07-08-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rowell, Craven John (W /M/22) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 4999 Indian Trail Fairview Rd/first Av, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/8/2019 7:01:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Lorenz, M R
|Name
|Washington, Damario Kendrell
|Arrest Date
|07/08/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev; Unsafe Mov (M),
|Description
|Washington, Damario Kendrell (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev; Unsafe Mov (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2019 11:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Lunsford, Matthew James
|Arrest Date
|07-08-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lunsford, Matthew James (W /M/25) Cited on Charge of Driving In Center Lane Wihen Prohibited, at 4299 Indian Trail Fairview Rd/gary Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/8/2019 7:24:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Lorenz, M R
|Name
|Staggs, Mckenzie Yvonne
|Arrest Date
|07/08/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Speeding;Dwlr Not Imp Rev), M (M),
|Description
|Staggs, Mckenzie Yvonne (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(speeding;dwlr Not Imp Rev), M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2019 12:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, S C
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia
|Arrest Date
|07-08-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (C), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 00:30, 7/8/2019. Reported: 00:30, 7/8/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Brummer, N