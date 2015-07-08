Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-09-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JORDAN, HERBERT ISIAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/24/1983
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-09 01:17:00
Court Case 5902019225794
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MACKEY, ROMELL
Arrest Type
DOB 10/24/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-09 11:00:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name GARCIA, ANTHONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/13/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-09 11:45:00
Court Case 5902019215473
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BARREIRO, ALEXIS ERNESTO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/29/1995
Height 5.11
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-09 14:35:00
Court Case 5902019225939
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CONNOR, KEVIN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/30/1966
Height 6.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-09 02:27:00
Court Case 5902019225878
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount

Name PINCKNEY, ALFRED
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/27/1960
Height 5.8
Weight 217
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-09 09:58:00
Court Case 5902019225108
Charge Description DOMESTIC CRIM TRESPASS(M)
Bond Amount