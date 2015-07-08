Below are the Union County arrests for 07-09-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ray, Marquisha Lacindy
|Arrest Date
|07/09/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Ray, Marquisha Lacindy (B /F/16) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2518 Corinth Church Rd, Greensboro, NC, on 7/9/2019 23:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Xavier, A D
|Name
|Berube, Sophia Margaret
|Arrest Date
|07-09-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Berube, Sophia Margaret (W /F/20) Cited on Charge of Signal / Movement Violation, at 511 Griffith Rd/w Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/9/2019 6:08:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Bennette, Rogrick Lamont
|Arrest Date
|07-09-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bennette, Rogrick Lamont (B /M/26) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 3508 E Hwy 74/edgewood Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/9/2019 8:45:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Moussa, Mario Maher
|Arrest Date
|07-09-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Moussa, Mario Maher (W /M/24) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 2301 Silver Run Dr, Monroe, NC, between 03:00, 7/9/2019 and 07:21, 7/9/2019. Reported: 07:21, 7/9/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Chimienti, J M
|Name
|Rorie, Reba Keeahana
|Arrest Date
|07/09/2019
|Court Case
|201904699
|Charge
|1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Rorie, Reba Keeahana (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 126 Bay St, Monroe, NC, on 7/9/2019 08:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Rapp, M
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Fugitive
|Arrest Date
|07-09-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Fugitive (C), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, between 07:23, 7/9/2019 and 07:24, 7/9/2019. Reported: 07:24, 7/9/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J