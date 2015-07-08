Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-10-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WALLACE, WELLINGTON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/15/1975
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-10 01:00:00
Court Case 5902019226027
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name CONTO, NELSON
Arrest Type
DOB 6/5/1989
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-10 14:18:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JACKSON, DERRIUS DONTRES
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/24/1998
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-10 15:10:00
Court Case 8902019707602
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HAIRSTON, LASTARR KALSHA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/3/1988
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-10 16:00:00
Court Case 1202018051326
Charge Description DWI – LEVEL 4
Bond Amount

Name EADDY, NINA LOUISE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/25/1979
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-10 02:48:00
Court Case 5902019226028
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name HALL, DENNIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/10/1973
Height 5.8
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-10 11:15:00
Court Case 5902019226061
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 10000.00