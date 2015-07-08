Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-10-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WALLACE, WELLINGTON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/15/1975
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-10 01:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019226027
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|CONTO, NELSON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/5/1989
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-10 14:18:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JACKSON, DERRIUS DONTRES
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/24/1998
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-10 15:10:00
|Court Case
|8902019707602
|Charge Description
|DWLR IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HAIRSTON, LASTARR KALSHA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/3/1988
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-10 16:00:00
|Court Case
|1202018051326
|Charge Description
|DWI – LEVEL 4
|Bond Amount
|Name
|EADDY, NINA LOUISE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/25/1979
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-10 02:48:00
|Court Case
|5902019226028
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HALL, DENNIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/10/1973
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-10 11:15:00
|Court Case
|5902019226061
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00