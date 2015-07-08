Below are the Union County arrests for 07-10-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Butler, Thomas Christopher
Arrest Date 07/10/2019
Court Case 201903183
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Butler, Thomas Christopher (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/10/2019 08:46.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Deese, Christy Michelle
Arrest Date 07/10/2019
Court Case 201904744
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – (Possess Meth And Probation Violation) (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Deese, Christy Michelle (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – (possess Meth And Probation Violation) (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at Us 74/dickerson Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 7/10/2019 18:21.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Hall, Daniel Emmanuel
Arrest Date 07-10-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Hall, Daniel Emmanuel (B /M/28) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 3220 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 11:30, 7/10/2019. Reported: 11:52, 7/10/2019.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Butler, Thomas Christopher
Arrest Date 07/10/2019
Court Case 201903232
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Butler, Thomas Christopher (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/10/2019 08:49.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Calloway, Michael Anthony
Arrest Date 07/10/2019
Court Case 201905659
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Calloway, Michael Anthony (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 6199 New Town Rd/opengate Ln, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 7/10/2019 19:22.
Arresting Officer Little, C B

Name Butler, Thomas Christopher
Arrest Date 07/10/2019
Court Case 201904423
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Butler, Thomas Christopher (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/10/2019 08:52.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D