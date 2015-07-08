Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-11-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GILL, JULIAN JARED
Arrest Type
DOB 12/13/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-11 11:11:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MCMANUS, LAMAR XAVIER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/2/1979
Height 6.1
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-11 12:45:00
Court Case 5902019226177
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BRIGHT, CARLOS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/14/1992
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-11 14:30:00
Court Case 5902019225705
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name LYTLE, MITCHELL
Arrest Type
DOB 10/31/1988
Height 5.11
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-11 10:00:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name OBRIEN, CHRISTINA N
Arrest Type
DOB 5/5/1980
Height 5.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-11 14:41:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name GROVES, DAKOTA JAMES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/15/2001
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-11 10:30:00
Court Case 5902019225041
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 5000.00