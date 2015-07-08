Below are the Union County arrests for 07-11-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Johnson, Timothy Dale
Arrest Date 07/11/2019
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Johnson, Timothy Dale (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 204 Oakwood Dr, Matthews, NC, on 7/11/2019 16:20.
Arresting Officer Nieves, P

Name Lancaster, Phil Eugene
Arrest Date 07-11-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Lancaster, Phil Eugene (W /M/57) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 5643 W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 7/11/2019 7:36:18 AM.
Arresting Officer Moore, A N

Name King, Russell Troy
Arrest Date 07/11/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Defrauding Drug & Alcohol Screening Test – Possess Adulteran (M), 2) Probation Violation (Pdp) (M), And 3) Probation Violation (Possess Sch Vi) (M),
Description King, Russell Troy (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Defrauding Drug & Alcohol Screening Test – Possess Adulteran (M), 2) Probation Violation (pdp) (M), and 3) Probation Violation (possess Sch Vi) (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/11/2019 16:47.
Arresting Officer Lheureux, S M

Name Lord, Holly Christine
Arrest Date 07-11-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Lord, Holly Christine ( / /25) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 5343 W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 7/11/2019 7:39:27 AM.
Arresting Officer Moore, A N

Name Deese, Christy Michelle
Arrest Date 07/11/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation, F (F),
Description Deese, Christy Michelle (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/11/2019 00:14.
Arresting Officer Prince, Y Y

Name Huntley, Montavis Daiquan
Arrest Date 07/11/2019
Court Case 201905542
Charge Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F),
Description Huntley, Montavis Daiquan (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), at 205 E Main St, Marshville, NC, on 7/11/2019 17:36.
Arresting Officer Tatro, E M