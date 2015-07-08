Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-12-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LOCKHART, MELVIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/4/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-12 02:09:00
Court Case 5902019226317
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name DIXON, ANTHONY LAMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/29/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-12 08:24:00
Court Case 5902019226379
Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JONES, CHRISTIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/5/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-12 14:00:00
Court Case 5902019226417
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HEADEN, NIQUEZ JEROD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/27/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-12 16:10:00
Court Case 5902019216545
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name BOWICK, MAHDI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/17/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 253
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-12 01:19:00
Court Case 7302019050948
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HAMES, ANTOINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/1/1982
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-12 08:51:00
Court Case 5902019226229
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount