Below are the Union County arrests for 07-12-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Plattenberger, Sarah Elizabeth
Arrest Date 07/12/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Plattenberger, Sarah Elizabeth (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/12/2019 11:10.
Arresting Officer Keziah, S C

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 07-12-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], on 10:00, 7/12/2019. Reported: 10:04, 7/12/2019.
Arresting Officer Hedlund, R T

Name Romo, Christopher Javier
Arrest Date 07/12/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Romo, Christopher Javier (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/12/2019 11:40.
Arresting Officer Trull, B J

Name Griffin, Robbie Walker
Arrest Date 07-12-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Griffin, Robbie Walker (W /F/49) VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 7010 High Oaks Dr, Weddington, NC, between 10:57, 7/12/2015 and 10:58, 7/12/2019. Reported: 10:58, 7/12/2019.
Arresting Officer Dodd, S P

Name Bolton, Karen Wilson
Arrest Date 07/12/2019
Court Case 201904783
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Bolton, Karen Wilson (W /F/55) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3006 James Hamilton Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/12/2019 11:46.
Arresting Officer Guillen, V

Name Nickerson, Laurie Ann
Arrest Date 07-12-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Nickerson, Laurie Ann (W /F/59) VICTIM of Call For Service (C), at 500 N Main St, Monroe, NC, between 09:30, 7/12/2019 and 11:13, 7/12/2019. Reported: 11:13, 7/12/2019.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M