Below are the Union County arrests for 07-12-2019.
|Name
|Plattenberger, Sarah Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|07/12/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Plattenberger, Sarah Elizabeth (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/12/2019 11:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, S C
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|07-12-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], on 10:00, 7/12/2019. Reported: 10:04, 7/12/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T
|Name
|Romo, Christopher Javier
|Arrest Date
|07/12/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Romo, Christopher Javier (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/12/2019 11:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|Griffin, Robbie Walker
|Arrest Date
|07-12-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Griffin, Robbie Walker (W /F/49) VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 7010 High Oaks Dr, Weddington, NC, between 10:57, 7/12/2015 and 10:58, 7/12/2019. Reported: 10:58, 7/12/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Dodd, S P
|Name
|Bolton, Karen Wilson
|Arrest Date
|07/12/2019
|Court Case
|201904783
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Bolton, Karen Wilson (W /F/55) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3006 James Hamilton Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/12/2019 11:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Guillen, V
|Name
|Nickerson, Laurie Ann
|Arrest Date
|07-12-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Nickerson, Laurie Ann (W /F/59) VICTIM of Call For Service (C), at 500 N Main St, Monroe, NC, between 09:30, 7/12/2019 and 11:13, 7/12/2019. Reported: 11:13, 7/12/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M