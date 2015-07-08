Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-13-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|FOSTER, JAMES FRANK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/1/1957
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-13 02:20:00
|Court Case
|5902019226499
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|BURNS, DENARD JAMEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/24/1982
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|179
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-13 14:15:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BRADLEY, TERRON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/15/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-13 02:59:00
|Court Case
|5902019226507
|Charge Description
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|JACKSON, KIEONDRA CHARBRALE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/31/1991
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-13 05:23:00
|Court Case
|5902019226548
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MARTIN, PATRICK JACK-TIMOTHY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/1/1998
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|128
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-13 04:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019226471
|Charge Description
|LARC MERCHANT EMERGENCY DOOR
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|ANDERSON, EDWARD JORDAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/24/1977
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-13 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019226164
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00