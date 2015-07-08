Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-13-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FOSTER, JAMES FRANK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/1/1957
Height 5.8
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-13 02:20:00
Court Case 5902019226499
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name BURNS, DENARD JAMEL
Arrest Type
DOB 5/24/1982
Height 5.9
Weight 179
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-13 14:15:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BRADLEY, TERRON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/15/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-13 02:59:00
Court Case 5902019226507
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name JACKSON, KIEONDRA CHARBRALE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/31/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-13 05:23:00
Court Case 5902019226548
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MARTIN, PATRICK JACK-TIMOTHY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/1/1998
Height 5.7
Weight 128
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-13 04:30:00
Court Case 5902019226471
Charge Description LARC MERCHANT EMERGENCY DOOR
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name ANDERSON, EDWARD JORDAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/24/1977
Height 6.4
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-13 13:00:00
Court Case 5902019226164
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00