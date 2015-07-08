Below are the Union County arrests for 07-13-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mcclure, Sarah Elizabeth
Arrest Date 07/13/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
Description Mcclure, Sarah Elizabeth (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at Walk Up, Monroe, NC, on 7/13/2019 02:10.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Alvarez, Valeria Lopez
Arrest Date 07/13/2019
Court Case 201905728
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Alvarez, Valeria Lopez (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 598 W Roosevelt Blvd/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/13/2019 02:40.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Barrett, Dennis Jamal
Arrest Date 07/13/2019
Court Case 201904803
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Barrett, Dennis Jamal (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 500 Fincher St, Monroe, NC, on 7/13/2019 07:41.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Barrett, Dennis Jamal
Arrest Date 07/13/2019
Court Case 201904802
Charge Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Barrett, Dennis Jamal (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Real Property (M), at 500 Fincher St, Monroe, NC, on 7/13/2019 09:01.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Barrett, Jamal Donte
Arrest Date 07/13/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Barrett, Jamal Donte (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 399 Old Hwy 74/camden Rd, Wingate, NC, on 7/13/2019 15:03.
Arresting Officer Helms, B

Name Bonnett, Colin Paul
Arrest Date 07/13/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Bonnett, Colin Paul (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5198 E Hwy 74/s Forest Hills School Rd, Wingate, NC, on 7/13/2019 16:12.
Arresting Officer Helms, B