Below are the Union County arrests for 07-13-2019.
|Name
|Mcclure, Sarah Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|07/13/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Mcclure, Sarah Elizabeth (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at Walk Up, Monroe, NC, on 7/13/2019 02:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Alvarez, Valeria Lopez
|Arrest Date
|07/13/2019
|Court Case
|201905728
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Alvarez, Valeria Lopez (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 598 W Roosevelt Blvd/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/13/2019 02:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Barrett, Dennis Jamal
|Arrest Date
|07/13/2019
|Court Case
|201904803
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Barrett, Dennis Jamal (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 500 Fincher St, Monroe, NC, on 7/13/2019 07:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Barrett, Dennis Jamal
|Arrest Date
|07/13/2019
|Court Case
|201904802
|Charge
|Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Barrett, Dennis Jamal (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Real Property (M), at 500 Fincher St, Monroe, NC, on 7/13/2019 09:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Barrett, Jamal Donte
|Arrest Date
|07/13/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Barrett, Jamal Donte (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 399 Old Hwy 74/camden Rd, Wingate, NC, on 7/13/2019 15:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, B
|Name
|Bonnett, Colin Paul
|Arrest Date
|07/13/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Bonnett, Colin Paul (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5198 E Hwy 74/s Forest Hills School Rd, Wingate, NC, on 7/13/2019 16:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, B