Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-14-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MCKINNEY, DAWOND LAMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/25/1973
Height 5.9
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-14 04:40:00
Court Case 5902019226617
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR STALKING
Bond Amount

Name SPURGEON, JASMINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/22/1996
Height 5.4
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-14 12:55:00
Court Case 5902019226678
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name LEE, ROBERT JASON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/8/1987
Height 5.11
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-14 02:05:00
Court Case 5902019226649
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount

Name CALEL, ROLMAN OLIVIO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/25/1997
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-14 14:56:00
Court Case 5902016015336
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name YORK, XAVIER ALLEN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/21/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-14 03:33:00
Court Case 5902019226647
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HINES, SHARINA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/8/1999
Height 5.4
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-14 14:30:00
Court Case 5902019226679
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount