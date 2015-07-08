Below are the Union County arrests for 07-14-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Garris, Daniel Allen
|Arrest Date
|07/14/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fta – Child Support, M (M),
|Description
|Garris, Daniel Allen (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fta – Child Support, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/14/2019 15:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Moralesdiaz, Christian Joel
|Arrest Date
|07/14/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Moralesdiaz, Christian Joel (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74/stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 7/14/2019 21:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Aleem, Rahmaan Abdul
|Arrest Date
|07-14-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Aleem, Rahmaan Abdul (B /M/41) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Us 74/wesley Chapel Stouts, Indian Trail, on 7/14/2019 2:21:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Stoner, Isiah Jamar
|Arrest Date
|07-14-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Stoner, Isiah Jamar (B /M/22) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Us 74/unionville Indian Trail, Indian Trail, on 7/14/2019 2:43:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Simpson, Jessie Dean
|Arrest Date
|07-14-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Simpson, Jessie Dean (W /M/48) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 5899 Indian Trail Fairview Rd/secrest Short C, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 7/14/2019 9:51:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Lorenz, M R
|Name
|Simpson, Jessie Dean
|Arrest Date
|07-14-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Simpson, Jessie Dean (W /M/48) Cited on Charge of Expired Inspection, at 5899 Indian Trail Fairview Rd/secrest Short C, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 7/14/2019 9:57:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Lorenz, M R