Below are the Union County arrests for 07-14-2019.

Name Garris, Daniel Allen
Arrest Date 07/14/2019
Court Case
Charge Fta – Child Support, M (M),
Description Garris, Daniel Allen (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fta – Child Support, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/14/2019 15:27.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Moralesdiaz, Christian Joel
Arrest Date 07/14/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Moralesdiaz, Christian Joel (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74/stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 7/14/2019 21:50.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Aleem, Rahmaan Abdul
Arrest Date 07-14-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Aleem, Rahmaan Abdul (B /M/41) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Us 74/wesley Chapel Stouts, Indian Trail, on 7/14/2019 2:21:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Stoner, Isiah Jamar
Arrest Date 07-14-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Stoner, Isiah Jamar (B /M/22) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Us 74/unionville Indian Trail, Indian Trail, on 7/14/2019 2:43:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Simpson, Jessie Dean
Arrest Date 07-14-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Simpson, Jessie Dean (W /M/48) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 5899 Indian Trail Fairview Rd/secrest Short C, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 7/14/2019 9:51:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Lorenz, M R

Name Simpson, Jessie Dean
Arrest Date 07-14-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Simpson, Jessie Dean (W /M/48) Cited on Charge of Expired Inspection, at 5899 Indian Trail Fairview Rd/secrest Short C, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 7/14/2019 9:57:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Lorenz, M R