Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-15-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SPENCER, ALEX MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/3/1969
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-15 03:46:00
|Court Case
|5902018726020
|Charge Description
|CON MTBV/UN-WN OFF-PREM PERMIT
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GRAHAM, THERRON WAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/26/1962
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-15 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902012237611
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|HOUSTON, TIMOTHY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/28/1985
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-15 14:20:00
|Court Case
|5902016712500
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|WADDELL, SHAWN RECO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/9/1984
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-15 15:03:00
|Court Case
|5902019226792
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|CASTRO, CARLOS LOPEZ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/9/1986
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-15 05:18:00
|Court Case
|5902019226739
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HALL, REGINALD CHUVALO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/26/1979
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-15 02:08:00
|Court Case
|5902019226748
|Charge Description
|ASLT INF SER INJ MINOR PRESENT
|Bond Amount
|5000.00