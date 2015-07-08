Below are the Union County arrests for 07-15-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bryant, Summer Lavon
Arrest Date 07/15/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation /Criminal Contempt. (F),
Description Bryant, Summer Lavon (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation /criminal Contempt. (F), at 400 North Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 7/15/2019 12:44.
Arresting Officer Hudson, T E

Name Market Express Inc VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
Arrest Date 07-15-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Market Express Inc VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 7802 Idlewild Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 07:25, 7/15/2019 and 07:30, 7/15/2019. Reported: 07:31, 7/15/2019.
Arresting Officer Mayhew, D S

Name Ivey, Reggie Martavious
Arrest Date 07/15/2019
Court Case 201904846
Charge 1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Ivey, Reggie Martavious (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 906 Southridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/15/2019 12:47.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Open Book Baptist Church VICTIM of Injury To Real Property
Arrest Date 07-15-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Open Book Baptist Church VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 2850 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, between 07:30, 7/15/2019 and 07:40, 7/15/2019. Reported: 07:40, 7/15/2019.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Ivey, Reggie Martavious
Arrest Date 07/15/2019
Court Case 201904846
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct, M (M),
Description Ivey, Reggie Martavious (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct, M (M), at 906 Southridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/15/2019 12:47.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Mclendon, Charles Parnell
Arrest Date 07-15-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Mclendon, Charles Parnell (B /M/53) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 1510 Helms St, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 7/15/2019 and 08:52, 7/15/2019. Reported: 08:52, 7/15/2019.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A