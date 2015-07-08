Below are the Union County arrests for 07-15-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bryant, Summer Lavon
|Arrest Date
|07/15/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation /Criminal Contempt. (F),
|Description
|Bryant, Summer Lavon (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation /criminal Contempt. (F), at 400 North Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 7/15/2019 12:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E
|Name
|Market Express Inc VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
|Arrest Date
|07-15-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Market Express Inc VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 7802 Idlewild Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 07:25, 7/15/2019 and 07:30, 7/15/2019. Reported: 07:31, 7/15/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayhew, D S
|Name
|Ivey, Reggie Martavious
|Arrest Date
|07/15/2019
|Court Case
|201904846
|Charge
|1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Ivey, Reggie Martavious (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 906 Southridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/15/2019 12:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Open Book Baptist Church VICTIM of Injury To Real Property
|Arrest Date
|07-15-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Open Book Baptist Church VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 2850 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, between 07:30, 7/15/2019 and 07:40, 7/15/2019. Reported: 07:40, 7/15/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Ivey, Reggie Martavious
|Arrest Date
|07/15/2019
|Court Case
|201904846
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct, M (M),
|Description
|Ivey, Reggie Martavious (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct, M (M), at 906 Southridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/15/2019 12:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Mclendon, Charles Parnell
|Arrest Date
|07-15-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mclendon, Charles Parnell (B /M/53) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 1510 Helms St, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 7/15/2019 and 08:52, 7/15/2019. Reported: 08:52, 7/15/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A