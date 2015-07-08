Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-16-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GUNNOE, NATALIE BILLINGS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/8/1984
Height 5.6
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-16 01:16:00
Court Case 5902019224662
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GREER, BENNIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/23/1996
Height 5.9
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-16 08:26:00
Court Case 5902019226884
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SIMMS, MARCUS PAUL
Arrest Type
DOB 7/7/1982
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-16 12:59:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CARYL, VIKTORIA ALEXIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/12/1996
Height 5.4
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-16 15:06:00
Court Case 5902019226961
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HOLLYFIELD, CIERA RENEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/16/1989
Height 5.0
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-16 01:50:00
Court Case 5902017228167
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name JACKSON, KHAIRY JAUWAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/10/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-16 08:17:00
Court Case 5902019226780
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 1000.00