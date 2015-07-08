Below are the Union County arrests for 07-16-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lowery, James Ernest
Arrest Date 07/16/2019
Court Case 201905831
Charge 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (F),
Description Lowery, James Ernest (I /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (F), at 106 Colonial Cir, Wingate, NC, on 7/16/2019 22:10.
Arresting Officer Little, C B

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 07-16-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (U /U/00) VICTIM of Found Property (C), at 100 E Phifer St/skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, between 08:20, 7/16/2019 and 08:21, 7/16/2019. Reported: 08:21, 7/16/2019.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name Chambers, Geremie Quintin
Arrest Date 07/16/2019
Court Case 201905831
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Chambers, Geremie Quintin (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 104 Cw Baker Circle, Pageland, SC, on 7/16/2019 22:25.
Arresting Officer Howard, C G

Name Elite Mechanical Hvac VICTIM of Larceny-felony
Arrest Date 07-16-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Elite Mechanical Hvac VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 2614 Executive Point Dr, Monroe, NC, between 03:18, 7/16/2019 and 08:26, 7/16/2019. Reported: 08:26, 7/16/2019.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Lowery, James Ernest
Arrest Date 07/16/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear 1 (Poss Sch Ii, Poss Marij Para, Pdp), F (F),
Description Lowery, James Ernest (I /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 1 (poss Sch Ii, Poss Marij Para, Pdp), F (F), at 106 Colonial Cir, Wingate, NC, on 7/16/2019 22:33.
Arresting Officer Howard, C G

Name Perry, Thomas Rex
Arrest Date 07-16-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Perry, Thomas Rex (W /M/70) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 2025 Corinth Church Rd, Monroe, NC, between 08:00, 7/12/2019 and 17:00, 7/12/2019. Reported: 08:50, 7/16/2019.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R