|Name
|Lowery, James Ernest
|Arrest Date
|07/16/2019
|Court Case
|201905831
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (F),
|Description
|Lowery, James Ernest (I /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (F), at 106 Colonial Cir, Wingate, NC, on 7/16/2019 22:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Little, C B
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|07-16-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (U /U/00) VICTIM of Found Property (C), at 100 E Phifer St/skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, between 08:20, 7/16/2019 and 08:21, 7/16/2019. Reported: 08:21, 7/16/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Chambers, Geremie Quintin
|Arrest Date
|07/16/2019
|Court Case
|201905831
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Geremie Quintin (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 104 Cw Baker Circle, Pageland, SC, on 7/16/2019 22:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Howard, C G
|Name
|Elite Mechanical Hvac VICTIM of Larceny-felony
|Arrest Date
|07-16-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Elite Mechanical Hvac VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 2614 Executive Point Dr, Monroe, NC, between 03:18, 7/16/2019 and 08:26, 7/16/2019. Reported: 08:26, 7/16/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Lowery, James Ernest
|Arrest Date
|07/16/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear 1 (Poss Sch Ii, Poss Marij Para, Pdp), F (F),
|Description
|Lowery, James Ernest (I /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 1 (poss Sch Ii, Poss Marij Para, Pdp), F (F), at 106 Colonial Cir, Wingate, NC, on 7/16/2019 22:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Howard, C G
|Name
|Perry, Thomas Rex
|Arrest Date
|07-16-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Perry, Thomas Rex (W /M/70) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 2025 Corinth Church Rd, Monroe, NC, between 08:00, 7/12/2019 and 17:00, 7/12/2019. Reported: 08:50, 7/16/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R