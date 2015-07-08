Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-17-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PRESTON, TYREE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/27/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-17 01:55:00
|Court Case
|5902019227076
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CURRY, CHANCE EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/7/2003
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-17 10:19:00
|Court Case
|5902019226740
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WINGATE, SHAMONT JAQUISE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/2/1998
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-17 15:34:00
|Court Case
|5902019227113
|Charge Description
|CONSP SELL/DELIVER MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SIMON, CORIE TAVAL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/10/1978
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-17 17:15:00
|Court Case
|5902019227173
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TORRENCE, CAMERON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/7/1995
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-17 03:36:00
|Court Case
|5902019224510
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|HAMILTON, RIMYA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/16/2001
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-17 10:37:00
|Court Case
|5902019002336
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|500.00