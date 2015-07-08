Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-17-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PRESTON, TYREE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/27/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-17 01:55:00
Court Case 5902019227076
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CURRY, CHANCE EUGENE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/7/2003
Height 6.2
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-17 10:19:00
Court Case 5902019226740
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount

Name WINGATE, SHAMONT JAQUISE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/2/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-17 15:34:00
Court Case 5902019227113
Charge Description CONSP SELL/DELIVER MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SIMON, CORIE TAVAL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/10/1978
Height 5.8
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-17 17:15:00
Court Case 5902019227173
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name TORRENCE, CAMERON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/7/1995
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-17 03:36:00
Court Case 5902019224510
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HAMILTON, RIMYA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/16/2001
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-17 10:37:00
Court Case 5902019002336
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 500.00