Below are the Union County arrests for 07-17-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Stegall, Justin Case
|Arrest Date
|07/17/2019
|Court Case
|201904905
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Stegall, Justin Case (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 308 Stevens St, Monroe, NC, on 7/17/2019 18:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Sykes, T L
|Name
|Bivona, Brenda E
|Arrest Date
|07-17-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bivona, Brenda E (W /F/67) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 5504 Unionville Brief Rd, Unionville, NC, between 18:00, 7/8/2019 and 08:43, 7/17/2019. Reported: 08:43, 7/17/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Sailer, J L
|Name
|Valentine, James Paul
|Arrest Date
|07/17/2019
|Court Case
|201904906
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Valentine, James Paul (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 308 Stevens St, Monroe, NC, on 7/17/2019 18:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Sykes, T L
|Name
|Carnevale, Brittney Lynn
|Arrest Date
|07-17-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Carnevale, Brittney Lynn (W /F/28) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 2011 Saye Brook Dr, Monroe, NC, between 02:00, 7/17/2019 and 13:47, 7/17/2019. Reported: 13:47, 7/17/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburk, J T
|Name
|Roupas, Michael James
|Arrest Date
|07/17/2019
|Court Case
|201900706
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Roupas, Michael James (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 1099 N Broome St/waxhaw Pkwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/17/2019 21:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Scarfone, M
|Name
|Lane, Kristen
|Arrest Date
|07-17-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lane, Kristen (W /F/26) VICTIM of Fraud-credit Card (C), at 5913 Love Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, between 08:00, 6/20/2019 and 14:01, 7/17/2019. Reported: 14:01, 7/17/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Sailer, J L