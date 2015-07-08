Below are the Union County arrests for 07-17-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Stegall, Justin Case
Arrest Date 07/17/2019
Court Case 201904905
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Stegall, Justin Case (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 308 Stevens St, Monroe, NC, on 7/17/2019 18:16.
Arresting Officer Sykes, T L

Name Bivona, Brenda E
Arrest Date 07-17-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Bivona, Brenda E (W /F/67) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 5504 Unionville Brief Rd, Unionville, NC, between 18:00, 7/8/2019 and 08:43, 7/17/2019. Reported: 08:43, 7/17/2019.
Arresting Officer Sailer, J L

Name Valentine, James Paul
Arrest Date 07/17/2019
Court Case 201904906
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Valentine, James Paul (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 308 Stevens St, Monroe, NC, on 7/17/2019 18:18.
Arresting Officer Sykes, T L

Name Carnevale, Brittney Lynn
Arrest Date 07-17-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Carnevale, Brittney Lynn (W /F/28) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 2011 Saye Brook Dr, Monroe, NC, between 02:00, 7/17/2019 and 13:47, 7/17/2019. Reported: 13:47, 7/17/2019.
Arresting Officer Funderburk, J T

Name Roupas, Michael James
Arrest Date 07/17/2019
Court Case 201900706
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Roupas, Michael James (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 1099 N Broome St/waxhaw Pkwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/17/2019 21:06.
Arresting Officer Scarfone, M

Name Lane, Kristen
Arrest Date 07-17-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Lane, Kristen (W /F/26) VICTIM of Fraud-credit Card (C), at 5913 Love Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, between 08:00, 6/20/2019 and 14:01, 7/17/2019. Reported: 14:01, 7/17/2019.
Arresting Officer Sailer, J L