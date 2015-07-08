Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-18-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ADAMS, AMANDA LEAH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/19/1982
Height 5.2
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-18 00:25:00
Court Case 5902018217116
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HOWIE, JAMES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/11/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-18 03:21:00
Court Case 5902019227262
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name ASOLUKA, DOMINIC
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/31/1999
Height 6.4
Weight 192
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-18 11:18:00
Court Case 5902018030111
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MICHILENA, CARLOS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/29/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-18 14:40:00
Court Case 5902019227200
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name FARSHCHI, AL ASGHAR
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/28/1956
Height 5.9
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-18 00:20:00
Court Case 5902019227237
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JONES, REGINALD EARL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/18/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-18 04:08:00
Court Case 5902019227261
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00