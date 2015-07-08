Description

Faulk, Kimberly Nishara (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/manufacture Fraudulent Forms Of Identification (M), 2) Dr/allow Reg Plate Not Display (M), 3) Fict/rev/alter Drivers License (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 5) No Liability Insurance (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2019 12:12.