Below are the Union County arrests for 07-18-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Valentine, James Paul
|Arrest Date
|07/18/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Valentine, James Paul (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2019 09:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Blakeney, Sidney Anthony
|Arrest Date
|07/18/2019
|Court Case
|201905903
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Blakeney, Sidney Anthony (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 6509 Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2019 22:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Faulk, Kimberly Nishara
|Arrest Date
|07/18/2019
|Court Case
|201905886
|Charge
|1) Possess/Manufacture Fraudulent Forms Of Identification (M), 2) Dr/Allow Reg Plate Not Display (M), 3) Fict/Rev/Alter Drivers License (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 5) No Liability Insurance (M),
|Description
|Faulk, Kimberly Nishara (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/manufacture Fraudulent Forms Of Identification (M), 2) Dr/allow Reg Plate Not Display (M), 3) Fict/rev/alter Drivers License (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 5) No Liability Insurance (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2019 12:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T
|Name
|Parker, Shawnte Monique
|Arrest Date
|07/18/2019
|Court Case
|201905903
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Parker, Shawnte Monique (B /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 6509 Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2019 22:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Parham, Chaquan Montrelle
|Arrest Date
|07/18/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Parham, Chaquan Montrelle (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2019 12:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Sirrah, Tanika P
|Arrest Date
|07-18-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Sirrah, Tanika P (B /F/36) Cited on Charge of Larceny-misdemeanor (201905895), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/18/2019 5:02:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C