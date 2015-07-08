Below are the Union County arrests for 07-19-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Chambers, Ira Tenille
|Arrest Date
|07/19/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Ira Tenille (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/19/2019 16:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, P M
|Name
|Benson, Keshawn Tramaine
|Arrest Date
|07/19/2019
|Court Case
|201904920
|Charge
|1) Awdw W/ Firearm (M), 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 3) Awdwitk No Injury (F), 4) Simple Assault (M), 5) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 6) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 7) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
|Description
|Benson, Keshawn Tramaine (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw W/ Firearm (M), 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 3) Awdwitk No Injury (F), 4) Simple Assault (M), 5) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 6) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 7) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 899 S Johnson St/lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 7/19/2019 18:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Smith, Justin Allen
|Arrest Date
|07/19/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Smith, Justin Allen (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/19/2019 00:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Lesperance, J D
|Name
|Daughtry, Emery Carr
|Arrest Date
|07/19/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Daughtry, Emery Carr (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd., Monroe, NC, on 7/19/2019 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Barrett, D B
|Name
|Wiggs, Shelby Lauren
|Arrest Date
|07/19/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Wiggs, Shelby Lauren (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Nc 84, Weeddington, NC, on 7/19/2019 01:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Antonucci, J A
|Name
|Rorie, Jerome
|Arrest Date
|07/19/2019
|Court Case
|201904966
|Charge
|1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Rorie, Jerome (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 727 Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 7/19/2019 21:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Kilian, R L