Below are the Union County arrests for 07-19-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Chambers, Ira Tenille
Arrest Date 07/19/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Chambers, Ira Tenille (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/19/2019 16:10.
Arresting Officer Smith, P M

Name Benson, Keshawn Tramaine
Arrest Date 07/19/2019
Court Case 201904920
Charge 1) Awdw W/ Firearm (M), 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 3) Awdwitk No Injury (F), 4) Simple Assault (M), 5) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 6) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 7) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
Description Benson, Keshawn Tramaine (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw W/ Firearm (M), 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 3) Awdwitk No Injury (F), 4) Simple Assault (M), 5) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 6) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 7) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 899 S Johnson St/lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 7/19/2019 18:19.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Smith, Justin Allen
Arrest Date 07/19/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Smith, Justin Allen (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/19/2019 00:09.
Arresting Officer Lesperance, J D

Name Daughtry, Emery Carr
Arrest Date 07/19/2019
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Daughtry, Emery Carr (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd., Monroe, NC, on 7/19/2019 20:00.
Arresting Officer Barrett, D B

Name Wiggs, Shelby Lauren
Arrest Date 07/19/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Wiggs, Shelby Lauren (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Nc 84, Weeddington, NC, on 7/19/2019 01:35.
Arresting Officer Antonucci, J A

Name Rorie, Jerome
Arrest Date 07/19/2019
Court Case 201904966
Charge 1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Rorie, Jerome (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 727 Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 7/19/2019 21:02.
Arresting Officer Kilian, R L