Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-20-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CARDELLA, NELSON LOUIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/22/1988
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-20 03:40:00
Court Case 5902019206906
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name ROBERTS, TYRELL DELRICCO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/9/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-20 13:10:00
Court Case 5902019227545
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name FARRIS, RAVOMIA DIANE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/29/1977
Height 6.8
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-20 02:31:00
Court Case 5902019227500
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CRUZ, JOSE MAYNOR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/29/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-20 10:30:00
Court Case 5902019227549
Charge Description CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LOWE, DAQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/25/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-20 05:55:00
Court Case 5902019227537
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount

Name THOMAS, SHAWN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/24/1984
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-20 14:35:00
Court Case 5902019227335
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 20000.00