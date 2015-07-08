Below are the Union County arrests for 07-20-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Watkins, Steven Joseph
|Arrest Date
|07-20-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Watkins, Steven Joseph (W /M/34) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at Us 74/indian Trail Fairview Rd, Stallings, on 7/20/2019 1:34:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L
|Name
|Moise, Roman Frantz
|Arrest Date
|07-20-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Moise, Roman Frantz (B /M/22) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 6299 W Hwy 74/technology Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/20/2019 1:41:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Gomez, Noe Jr.
|Arrest Date
|07-20-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gomez, Noe Jr. (H /M/17) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at 3599 Secrest Short Cut Rd/wallace Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2019 2:59:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Gomez, Noe Jr.
|Arrest Date
|07-20-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gomez, Noe Jr. (H /M/17) Cited on Charge of Drive After Consuming < 21, at 3599 Secrest Short Cut Rd/wallace Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2019 3:00:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Gomez, Noe Jr.
|Arrest Date
|07-20-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gomez, Noe Jr. (H /M/17) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Impaired Rev, at 3599 Secrest Short Cut Rd/wallace Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2019 3:01:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Lilley, Elizabeth Baxter
|Arrest Date
|07-20-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lilley, Elizabeth Baxter (W /F/27) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/chamber Dr, Indian Trail, on 7/20/2019 7:19:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L