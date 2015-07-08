Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-21-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JOHNSON, JALEN TERRELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/9/2001
Height 6.1
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-21 02:27:00
Court Case 5902019227643
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name PRESCOTT, FORREST
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/6/1996
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-21 11:15:00
Court Case 5902019227697
Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ROSAS-IGNACIO, ANTOLIN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/1/1977
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-21 03:05:00
Court Case 5902019227647
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name SKIPPER, CHEYNNE EVELYN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/18/1992
Height 5.3
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-21 11:15:00
Court Case 5902019200242
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HERNANZEZ, PABLO MOYA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/19/1983
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-21 03:30:00
Court Case 5902019227652
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name REESE, JAY MERRILL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/21/1964
Height 6.1
Weight 163
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-21 13:04:00
Court Case 1002019087475
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount