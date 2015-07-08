Below are the Union County arrests for 07-21-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Brinson, Steven Ross
Arrest Date 07/21/2019
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Brinson, Steven Ross (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2019 10:00.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S

Name Hernandez-dolores, Jose
Arrest Date 07/21/2019
Court Case 201905011
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Hernandez-dolores, Jose (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 204 N College St, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2019 10:06.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Streater, Michael Bravon
Arrest Date 07/21/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Streater, Michael Bravon (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 810 Funderburke Rd, Wingate, NC, on 7/21/2019 11:28.
Arresting Officer Harms, S P

Name Craig, Gregory Leon
Arrest Date 07/21/2019
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Craig, Gregory Leon (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2019 16:40.
Arresting Officer Hodgson, T C

Name Burrows, Jonathon Michael
Arrest Date 07/21/2019
Court Case 201905021
Charge 1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Burrows, Jonathon Michael (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2103 Lewis St, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2019 17:13.
Arresting Officer Baucom, S

Name Castrejon, Hernesto
Arrest Date 07/21/2019
Court Case 201905024
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Castrejon, Hernesto (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 411 N Thompson St, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2019 18:55.
Arresting Officer Caskey, P D