Below are the Union County arrests for 07-21-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Brinson, Steven Ross
|Arrest Date
|07/21/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Brinson, Steven Ross (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2019 10:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S
|Name
|Hernandez-dolores, Jose
|Arrest Date
|07/21/2019
|Court Case
|201905011
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Hernandez-dolores, Jose (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 204 N College St, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2019 10:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Streater, Michael Bravon
|Arrest Date
|07/21/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Streater, Michael Bravon (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 810 Funderburke Rd, Wingate, NC, on 7/21/2019 11:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Harms, S P
|Name
|Craig, Gregory Leon
|Arrest Date
|07/21/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Craig, Gregory Leon (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2019 16:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Hodgson, T C
|Name
|Burrows, Jonathon Michael
|Arrest Date
|07/21/2019
|Court Case
|201905021
|Charge
|1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Burrows, Jonathon Michael (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2103 Lewis St, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2019 17:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, S
|Name
|Castrejon, Hernesto
|Arrest Date
|07/21/2019
|Court Case
|201905024
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Castrejon, Hernesto (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 411 N Thompson St, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2019 18:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D