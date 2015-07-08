Below are the Union County arrests for 07-22-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rivers, Terry Lee
|Arrest Date
|07/22/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Drive On Closed/Unopened Hwy), M (M),
|Description
|Rivers, Terry Lee (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (drive On Closed/unopened Hwy), M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/22/2019 11:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Peralta, M R
|Name
|Adkins, Shannon Wayne
|Arrest Date
|07/22/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trafficking In Opium By Possession (F),
|Description
|Adkins, Shannon Wayne (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Opium By Possession (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/22/2019 12:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, C M
|Name
|Griffin, Derrick Geoffery
|Arrest Date
|07/22/2019
|Court Case
|201905034
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Derrick Geoffery (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 426 English Street, Monroe, NC, on 7/22/2019 01:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D
|Name
|Coffey, James Derral
|Arrest Date
|07/22/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Coffey, James Derral (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/22/2019 14:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Peralta, M R
|Name
|Williams, Kurtis Brian
|Arrest Date
|07/22/2019
|Court Case
|201905037
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
|Description
|Williams, Kurtis Brian (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 799 N Sutherland Av/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/22/2019 02:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Martinez, Celesrino
|Arrest Date
|07-22-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Martinez, Celesrino (H /M/29) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Us 74/gray Fox Rd, Monroe, on 7/22/2019 6:13:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J