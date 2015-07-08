Below are the Union County arrests for 07-22-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Rivers, Terry Lee
Arrest Date 07/22/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Drive On Closed/Unopened Hwy), M (M),
Description Rivers, Terry Lee (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (drive On Closed/unopened Hwy), M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/22/2019 11:20.
Arresting Officer Peralta, M R

Name Adkins, Shannon Wayne
Arrest Date 07/22/2019
Court Case
Charge Trafficking In Opium By Possession (F),
Description Adkins, Shannon Wayne (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Opium By Possession (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/22/2019 12:30.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, C M

Name Griffin, Derrick Geoffery
Arrest Date 07/22/2019
Court Case 201905034
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Griffin, Derrick Geoffery (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 426 English Street, Monroe, NC, on 7/22/2019 01:13.
Arresting Officer Caskey, P D

Name Coffey, James Derral
Arrest Date 07/22/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Coffey, James Derral (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/22/2019 14:45.
Arresting Officer Peralta, M R

Name Williams, Kurtis Brian
Arrest Date 07/22/2019
Court Case 201905037
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
Description Williams, Kurtis Brian (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 799 N Sutherland Av/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/22/2019 02:07.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Martinez, Celesrino
Arrest Date 07-22-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Martinez, Celesrino (H /M/29) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Us 74/gray Fox Rd, Monroe, on 7/22/2019 6:13:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J