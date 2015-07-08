Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-23-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DAVIS, GERALD WENDELL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/24/1984
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-23 00:40:00
Court Case 5902019227866
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name TODD, BAILEY
Arrest Type
DOB 11/18/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-23 10:03:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CHAPPELL, IVORY LEVONDA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/23/1983
Height 6.2
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-23 10:20:00
Court Case 5902019014843
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name MORALES, ROBERTO RAMOS
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 6/4/1987
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-23 15:54:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, KIERRA MONIQUE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/19/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-23 00:17:00
Court Case 5902019227865
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name BROWN, SHERIDAN EUGENE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/27/1987
Height 6.0
Weight 168
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-23 09:11:00
Court Case 5902019226158
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 20000.00