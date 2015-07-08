Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-23-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DAVIS, GERALD WENDELL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/24/1984
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-23 00:40:00
|Court Case
|5902019227866
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|TODD, BAILEY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/18/1997
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-23 10:03:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CHAPPELL, IVORY LEVONDA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/23/1983
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-23 10:20:00
|Court Case
|5902019014843
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|MORALES, ROBERTO RAMOS
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|6/4/1987
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-23 15:54:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, KIERRA MONIQUE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/19/1989
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-23 00:17:00
|Court Case
|5902019227865
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|BROWN, SHERIDAN EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/27/1987
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|168
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-23 09:11:00
|Court Case
|5902019226158
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|20000.00