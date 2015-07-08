Below are the Union County arrests for 07-23-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Devoe, Tristan Timothy
Arrest Date 07/23/2019
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Devoe, Tristan Timothy (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/23/2019 08:30.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Peterson, Colton Stephen
Arrest Date 07/23/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (M),
Description Peterson, Colton Stephen (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (M), at Mecklenburg Jail, Mecklenburg, NC, on 7/23/2019 16:37.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Cunningham, Timothy Lynn
Arrest Date 07-23-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Cunningham, Timothy Lynn (W /M/47) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 5502 Beverly Dr, Hemby Bridge, NC, between 01:00, 7/23/2019 and 01:19, 7/23/2019. Reported: 01:19, 7/23/2019.
Arresting Officer Sailer, J L

Name Bost, Benjamin Seth
Arrest Date 07/23/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Bost, Benjamin Seth (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 7008 E Hwy 218, Marshville, NC, on 7/23/2019 09:07.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Brown, Monica Lynn
Arrest Date 07/23/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2(Poss Meth, Pdp) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2(Probation Vio) (F), And 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2(Probation Vio Out Of County) (F),
Description Brown, Monica Lynn (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2(poss Meth, Pdp) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2(probation Vio) (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2(probation Vio Out Of County) (F), at Mecklenburg Jail, Mecklenburg, NC, on 7/23/2019 16:37.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name City Of Monroe VICTIM of Arson – 1st Degree
Arrest Date 07-23-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description City Of Monroe VICTIM of Arson – 1st Degree (C), at 1299 S Johnson St/s Washington St, Monroe, NC, between 01:47, 7/23/2019 and 01:48, 7/23/2019. Reported: 01:48, 7/23/2019.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S