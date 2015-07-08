Below are the Union County arrests for 07-23-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Devoe, Tristan Timothy
|Arrest Date
|07/23/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Devoe, Tristan Timothy (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/23/2019 08:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Peterson, Colton Stephen
|Arrest Date
|07/23/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Peterson, Colton Stephen (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (M), at Mecklenburg Jail, Mecklenburg, NC, on 7/23/2019 16:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Cunningham, Timothy Lynn
|Arrest Date
|07-23-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Cunningham, Timothy Lynn (W /M/47) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 5502 Beverly Dr, Hemby Bridge, NC, between 01:00, 7/23/2019 and 01:19, 7/23/2019. Reported: 01:19, 7/23/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Sailer, J L
|Name
|Bost, Benjamin Seth
|Arrest Date
|07/23/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Bost, Benjamin Seth (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 7008 E Hwy 218, Marshville, NC, on 7/23/2019 09:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Brown, Monica Lynn
|Arrest Date
|07/23/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2(Poss Meth, Pdp) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2(Probation Vio) (F), And 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2(Probation Vio Out Of County) (F),
|Description
|Brown, Monica Lynn (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2(poss Meth, Pdp) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2(probation Vio) (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2(probation Vio Out Of County) (F), at Mecklenburg Jail, Mecklenburg, NC, on 7/23/2019 16:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|City Of Monroe VICTIM of Arson – 1st Degree
|Arrest Date
|07-23-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|City Of Monroe VICTIM of Arson – 1st Degree (C), at 1299 S Johnson St/s Washington St, Monroe, NC, between 01:47, 7/23/2019 and 01:48, 7/23/2019. Reported: 01:48, 7/23/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S