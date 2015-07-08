Below are the Union County arrests for 07-24-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Helms, Richard Douglas
|Arrest Date
|07/24/2019
|Court Case
|201905092
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Helms, Richard Douglas (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2004 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/24/2019 02:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Ghandikota, Ramanamurthy
|Arrest Date
|07/24/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
|Description
|Ghandikota, Ramanamurthy (I /M/72) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 1016 Autumn Ridge Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/24/2019 21:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Bolick, J L
|Name
|Hooven, Amy Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|07/24/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Hooven, Amy Elizabeth (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/24/2019 03:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Allen, Reginald Antwain
|Arrest Date
|07/24/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (Dwi Ct. Violation) (M),
|Description
|Allen, Reginald Antwain (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (dwi Ct. Violation) (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/24/2019 16:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Jordan, M B
|Name
|Byrd, David Oneil
|Arrest Date
|07/24/2019
|Court Case
|201905093
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Byrd, David Oneil (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3223 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 7/24/2019 04:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Healy, Daniel Paul
|Arrest Date
|07-24-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Healy, Daniel Paul (W /M/47) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 2100 Legacy Oak Dr/new Town Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/24/2019 1:51:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A