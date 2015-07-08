Below are the Union County arrests for 07-24-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Helms, Richard Douglas
Arrest Date 07/24/2019
Court Case 201905092
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Helms, Richard Douglas (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2004 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/24/2019 02:16.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Ghandikota, Ramanamurthy
Arrest Date 07/24/2019
Court Case
Charge Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
Description Ghandikota, Ramanamurthy (I /M/72) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 1016 Autumn Ridge Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/24/2019 21:20.
Arresting Officer Bolick, J L

Name Hooven, Amy Elizabeth
Arrest Date 07/24/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Hooven, Amy Elizabeth (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/24/2019 03:56.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Allen, Reginald Antwain
Arrest Date 07/24/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (Dwi Ct. Violation) (M),
Description Allen, Reginald Antwain (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (dwi Ct. Violation) (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/24/2019 16:06.
Arresting Officer Jordan, M B

Name Byrd, David Oneil
Arrest Date 07/24/2019
Court Case 201905093
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Byrd, David Oneil (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3223 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 7/24/2019 04:31.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Healy, Daniel Paul
Arrest Date 07-24-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Healy, Daniel Paul (W /M/47) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 2100 Legacy Oak Dr/new Town Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/24/2019 1:51:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A