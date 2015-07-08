Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-25-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ARCHIE, ANTAREO DAVONTA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/1/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-25 04:06:00
Court Case 5902019227916
Charge Description HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name SINGH-LATULIPE, COLIN
Arrest Type
DOB 10/11/2000
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-25 11:01:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name STRICKLAND, LEONARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/3/1975
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-25 12:30:00
Court Case 8202019052034
Charge Description FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MORRIS, DELANIO LOVELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/9/1987
Height 5.9
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-25 16:06:00
Court Case 5902019225822
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name BOULAR, ARDRY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/24/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-25 03:17:00
Court Case 4002017079602
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name WOLFE, DARION ISAIAH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/24/2002
Height 5.4
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-25 04:39:00
Court Case 5902019228204
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount