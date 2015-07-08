Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-25-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ARCHIE, ANTAREO DAVONTA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/1/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-25 04:06:00
|Court Case
|5902019227916
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SINGH-LATULIPE, COLIN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/11/2000
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-25 11:01:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STRICKLAND, LEONARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/3/1975
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-25 12:30:00
|Court Case
|8202019052034
|Charge Description
|FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MORRIS, DELANIO LOVELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/9/1987
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-25 16:06:00
|Court Case
|5902019225822
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|BOULAR, ARDRY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/24/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-25 03:17:00
|Court Case
|4002017079602
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|WOLFE, DARION ISAIAH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/24/2002
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-25 04:39:00
|Court Case
|5902019228204
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount